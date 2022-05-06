Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,297 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

