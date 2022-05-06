Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 10,850 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACAD stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

