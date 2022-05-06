Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $90.68 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.11 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

