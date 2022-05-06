Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $270.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
