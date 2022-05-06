Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

