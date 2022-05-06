Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,582,826 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

