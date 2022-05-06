Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

