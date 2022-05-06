Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $100.77. 1,633,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81.

