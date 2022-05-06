Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $6.51 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,347,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 6,290,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.