Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.55. 83,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.42 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.