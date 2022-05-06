Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,321 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,321 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,275.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,165. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

