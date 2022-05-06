Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

LYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,369,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.