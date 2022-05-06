Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. 8,159,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.74 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

