Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 402,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

