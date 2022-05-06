Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.56-0.46) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.15 million.Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alteryx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

