Altimmune (ALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

