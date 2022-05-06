Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

