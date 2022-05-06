Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,685. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.