Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,685. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

