Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 456,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,869,615 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $11.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

