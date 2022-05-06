América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

