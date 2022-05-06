American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 2.8%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,137,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,507,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
About American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Battery Technology (ABML)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.