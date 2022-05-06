American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.