American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.

AFG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 304,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

