American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 3,379,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

