American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $776,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 3,379,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,928. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

