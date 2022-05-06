American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Buyback $6.50 billion in Shares

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

