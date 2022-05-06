American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.77%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

