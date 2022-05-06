American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 248,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. American Vanguard has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

