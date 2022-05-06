American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $75,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,059. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.