Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

