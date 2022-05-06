Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $709.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.11 million to $722.90 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $654.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

COLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,779. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,011,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

