AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.57.

ABC opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

