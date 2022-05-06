Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $15,520,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 99,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,924,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AMGN stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

