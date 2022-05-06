Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 14,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,808. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

