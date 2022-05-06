Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 14,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,808. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
