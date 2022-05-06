Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

