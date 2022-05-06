Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 18,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

