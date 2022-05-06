Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $16.81 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

