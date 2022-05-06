Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of AMYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,916. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

