Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will post ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($0.27). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allakos by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

