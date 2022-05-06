Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $840.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

