Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to announce $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,546. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

