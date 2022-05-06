Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $283.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.51 million and the lowest is $276.50 million. Costamare posted sales of $166.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,937. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.