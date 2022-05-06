Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the highest is $113.40 million. Denny’s posted sales of $106.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $436.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $454.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $444.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $457.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 849,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

