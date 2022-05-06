Analysts Anticipate Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $44,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

