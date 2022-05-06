Analysts Anticipate Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.87 Million

Brokerages expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to post $134.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.73 million and the lowest is $95.01 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grab will report full year sales of $916.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.94 million to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grab.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,439,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,701. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

