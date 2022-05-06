Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,503,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1,266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

