Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $16.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,539. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

