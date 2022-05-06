Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,054,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,906,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,306. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

