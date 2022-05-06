Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

