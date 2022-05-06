Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

IQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,850,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,885,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

